Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $482,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 76,495 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 258,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.47. 750,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,015,060. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 387.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.