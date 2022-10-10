Trust Co. of Oklahoma Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,283. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $145.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.03.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

