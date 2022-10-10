Thoreum V3 Price Reaches $0.45 (THOREUM)

Thoreum V3 (THOREUM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Thoreum V3 has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Thoreum V3 has a market capitalization of $22.56 million and approximately $11,139.00 worth of Thoreum V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thoreum V3 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003161 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069758 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10664299 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Thoreum V3

Thoreum V3’s genesis date was June 21st, 2021. Thoreum V3’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Thoreum V3’s official website is thoreum.finance. The Reddit community for Thoreum V3 is https://reddit.com/r/thoreum_official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thoreum V3’s official Twitter account is @thoreumfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thoreum V3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thoreum V3 (THOREUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thoreum V3 has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Thoreum V3 is 0.45456443 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,323.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thoreum.finance/.”

