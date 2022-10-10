Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,948,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 481,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,928,000 after buying an additional 452,044 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $11.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $512.21. 42,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $558.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.35. The company has a market capitalization of $200.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

