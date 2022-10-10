The Debt Box Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. The Debt Box has a total market cap of $688.06 million and $2.61 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Debt Box has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One The Debt Box token can currently be bought for approximately $13.50 or 0.00070194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Debt Box (DEBT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Debt Box has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Debt Box is 13.70852379 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,956,171.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thedebtbox.com/.”

