Thalassa (LON:THAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.50

Shares of Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.41), with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.42).

Thalassa Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company has a market cap of £2.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.82.

Thalassa Company Profile

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops control software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It also offers a range of products and services covering cashless payments, fan engagement, and access control, as well as data and insight areas. In addition, the company's technology supports ticket integrations and works for various events and venues.

