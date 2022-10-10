Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.76

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 313182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.38) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telecom Italia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.18.

Telecom Italia Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

