Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Syneos Health by 947.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,971,000 after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Syneos Health by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,330 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 814,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after acquiring an additional 31,160 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,148.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,054 shares of company stock worth $1,547,382. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health Stock Down 1.7 %

SYNH stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,114. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SYNH. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. William Blair cut shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

