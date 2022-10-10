Sweat Economy Trading Down 26.9% Over Last 7 Days (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $62.34 million and approximately $19.49 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003164 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069774 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10666737 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,420,035,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,907,607,037 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sweat Economy has a current supply of 21,409,615,954.195 with 2,049,222,600 in circulation. The last known price of Sweat Economy is 0.02188148 USD and is down -8.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $6,260,212.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sweateconomy.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

