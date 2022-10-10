Step App (FITFI) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $26.24 Million

Step App (FITFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. Step App has a total market cap of $26.24 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of Step App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Step App has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Step App token can now be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Step App alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003161 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069758 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10664299 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Step App

Step App’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. Step App’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,000,000 tokens. Step App’s official website is step.app. Step App’s official Twitter account is @stepapp_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Step App Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Step App (FITFI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Step App has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Step App is 0.06841801 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $6,482,215.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://step.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.