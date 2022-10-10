Staked Olympus (SOHM) Price Tops $177.08 on Exchanges

Staked Olympus (SOHM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Staked Olympus token can currently be bought for approximately $177.08 or 0.00879587 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Staked Olympus has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. Staked Olympus has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and $48,036.00 worth of Staked Olympus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003165 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069623 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10643676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Staked Olympus

Staked Olympus’ launch date was June 12th, 2021. Staked Olympus’ total supply is 27,105,429 tokens. Staked Olympus’ official website is olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Staked Olympus is olympusdao.medium.com. Staked Olympus’ official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Staked Olympus is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.

Buying and Selling Staked Olympus

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked Olympus (SOHM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Staked Olympus has a current supply of 27,105,429 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Staked Olympus is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://olympusdao.finance/.”

