SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.25

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.25 and last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 28638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.46.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 19.61%. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.