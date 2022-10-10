Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $85.92

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.92 and last traded at $85.92, with a volume of 52360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.76.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.32 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

