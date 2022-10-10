SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.84. 94,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,994. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

