SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.93

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 318191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBND. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,672,000 after purchasing an additional 407,830 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 283.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 249,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 184,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 39,999 shares during the period. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,330,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

