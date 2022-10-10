Solend (SLND) Tops One Day Volume of $112,137.00

Solend (SLND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Solend has a market cap of $17.08 million and $112,137.00 worth of Solend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solend token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00003265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solend has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solend Token Profile

Solend’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Solend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,383,549 tokens. Solend’s official website is solend.fi. The Reddit community for Solend is https://reddit.com/r/solend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solend’s official Twitter account is @solendprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Solend

According to CryptoCompare, “Solend (SLND) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solend has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 27,383,549.504675 in circulation. The last known price of Solend is 0.62245087 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $148,590.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solend.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

