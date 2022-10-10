Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) fell 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $160.20 and last traded at $161.24. 67,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,698,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Mizuho increased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Snowflake Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Snowflake last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Snowflake by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Snowflake by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

