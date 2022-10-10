SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,009 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in SM Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,225,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,118,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM Energy Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on SM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.16. 29,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.52 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

