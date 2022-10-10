Shibnobi (SHINJA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $13.38 Million

Shibnobi (SHINJA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, Shibnobi has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Shibnobi token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shibnobi has a total market cap of $13.38 million and $1.40 million worth of Shibnobi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shibnobi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003174 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070286 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10745057 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Shibnobi Token Profile

Shibnobi’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. Shibnobi’s official website is shibnobi.com. The Reddit community for Shibnobi is https://reddit.com/r/Shibnobi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shibnobi’s official Twitter account is @shib_nobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shibnobi’s official message board is medium.com/@shibnobi.

Buying and Selling Shibnobi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shibnobi (SHINJA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shibnobi has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Shibnobi is 0 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $442,644.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shibnobi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shibnobi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shibnobi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shibnobi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shibnobi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shibnobi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.