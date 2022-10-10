Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.72. 6,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,507,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 94,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 41,950 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,026,000 after purchasing an additional 418,811 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 101.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 48,033 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

