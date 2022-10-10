SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Down 8.6%

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.26. 40,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,819,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on S. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Down 9.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $56,576.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $56,576.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,283.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $512,228 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.