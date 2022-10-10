Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,796 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.68. 13,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,274. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average is $66.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.