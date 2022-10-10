Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 2.0% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

DVY stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.76. The stock had a trading volume of 19,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,197. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

