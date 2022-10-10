Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Sells 63 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Chemed were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $952,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Chemed by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,541,000 after buying an additional 76,904 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $437.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,808. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.06.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.45%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

