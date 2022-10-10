Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Sells 262 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Jabil were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 217,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 306.1% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 165.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 81,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 97.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 43,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $702,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $59.28. 39,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,322. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

