Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Sells 212 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota decreased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 46.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Power Integrations Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,003. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.27. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $110.43.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.38%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,803,955.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,905 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.