Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Acquires 846 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Carrier Global by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Carrier Global by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 254,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Carrier Global by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.85.

Shares of CARR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.62. The stock had a trading volume of 240,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

