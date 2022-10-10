Sageworth Trust Co Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $14,057,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 487,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,895,000 after buying an additional 26,821 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 19,468 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 141,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,752. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.49. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.61 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.13%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

