Sageworth Trust Co Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Sageworth Trust Co owned about 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.27. 44,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,406. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55.

