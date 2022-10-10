Sageworth Trust Co Invests $229,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after purchasing an additional 563,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after buying an additional 565,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chubb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,773,000 after buying an additional 541,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chubb by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after buying an additional 505,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.01. 45,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,804. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.34. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

