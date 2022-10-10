Sageworth Trust Co Invests $222,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $76.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,502,685. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $150.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.70.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

