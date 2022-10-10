Sageworth Trust Co Invests $190,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after buying an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after buying an additional 823,082 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.