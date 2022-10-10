Sageworth Trust Co Has $50.14 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $50,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.30. 115,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

