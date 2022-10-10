Sageworth Trust Co Buys Shares of 3,301 Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $75,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRC. Guggenheim set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

Ameresco Stock Up 1.0 %

AMRC stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,871. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Ameresco

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.