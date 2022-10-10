Sageworth Trust Co Buys 38,916 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,916 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.71. 2,010,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,151,254. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

