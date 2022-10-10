Sageworth Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,830,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.89. 247,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,582. The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

