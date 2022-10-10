Safuu (SAFUU) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $26.98 Million

Safuu (SAFUU) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Safuu token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safuu has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Safuu has a market capitalization of $26.98 million and $116,371.00 worth of Safuu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003172 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069804 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10671420 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Safuu Profile

Safuu launched on March 1st, 2022. Safuu’s total supply is 368,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,259,510 tokens. Safuu’s official Twitter account is @safuuprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safuu is safuu.medium.com. The Reddit community for Safuu is https://reddit.com/r/safuu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safuu’s official website is safuu.com.

Safuu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safuu (SAFUU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Safuu has a current supply of 368,373.15 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safuu is 0.79367238 USD and is down -7.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $208,764.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safuu.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safuu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safuu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safuu using one of the exchanges listed above.

