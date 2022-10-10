Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is R.P. Boggs & Co.’s 10th Largest Position

R.P. Boggs & Co. lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 6.0% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,311,000 after acquiring an additional 41,135 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ROP stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $365.31. 18,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,322. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.22 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

