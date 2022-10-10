Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 49,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,077,289 shares.The stock last traded at $13.65 and had previously closed at $13.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

