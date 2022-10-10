RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Stock Price Up 4.2%

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $134.15 and last traded at $134.15. Approximately 19,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 393,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.74.

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.34.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.64 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.81%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

