Realty Income (NYSE:O) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.35

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.35 and last traded at $57.36, with a volume of 141991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.
Realty Income Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average of $68.49.
Realty Income Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
