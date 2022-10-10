Realty Income (NYSE:O) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.35

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.35 and last traded at $57.36, with a volume of 141991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average of $68.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

