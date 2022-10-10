Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.25. 134,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,484,300. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.