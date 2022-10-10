QUINT (QUINT) Price Tops $1.87 on Major Exchanges

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. QUINT has a market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $506,421.00 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can currently be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00009748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003169 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069793 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10669637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUINT (QUINT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QUINT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of QUINT is 1.80594267 USD and is down -3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $504,787.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quint.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

