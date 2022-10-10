QUARTZ Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (QUARTZ)

QUARTZ (QUARTZ) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, QUARTZ has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. QUARTZ has a market capitalization of $13.70 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of QUARTZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUARTZ token can now be bought for $2.64 or 0.00013813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUARTZ alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,127.08 or 0.99997308 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003531 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00045499 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00062718 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022662 BTC.

About QUARTZ

QUARTZ is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2021. QUARTZ’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,186,976 tokens. QUARTZ’s official website is www.sandclock.org. The official message board for QUARTZ is medium.com/sandclock. QUARTZ’s official Twitter account is @sandclockorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUARTZ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUARTZ (QUARTZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUARTZ has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUARTZ is 2.79878104 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $680,040.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sandclock.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUARTZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUARTZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUARTZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUARTZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUARTZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.