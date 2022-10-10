QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,586 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.3% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,753,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,421 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.12. The stock had a trading volume of 532,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,814,819. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

