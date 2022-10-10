Qredo Market Cap Hits $42.61 Million (QRDO)

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Qredo has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Qredo token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qredo has a total market capitalization of $42.61 million and $1.30 million worth of Qredo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qredo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003164 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069774 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10666737 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

About Qredo

Qredo uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2021. Qredo’s total supply is 902,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,200,679 tokens. Qredo’s official Twitter account is @qredonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredo’s official message board is medium.com/qredo. The official website for Qredo is www.qredo.com.

Qredo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qredo (QRDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Qredo has a current supply of 902,400,000 with 179,987,894.3567678 in circulation. The last known price of Qredo is 0.24815709 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,299,976.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qredo.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qredo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.