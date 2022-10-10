ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.08. The company had a trading volume of 418,228 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.40 and its 200-day moving average is $89.66. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

