Private Capital Group LLC Sells 64,861 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,861 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $80.15. The stock had a trading volume of 365,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,284. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $108.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.96.

