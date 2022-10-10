Private Capital Group LLC Sells 4,126 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $25.20. 2,659,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,770,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.16.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

