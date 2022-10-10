Private Capital Group LLC Sells 318 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,381 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 32.1% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

AMAT stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.19. 14,192,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,982,805. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.36 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $103.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

